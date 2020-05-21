PH coronavirus cases rise to 13,434, recoveries now 3K

MANILA – The number of confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the country has reached 13,434, with 213 more persons contracting the disease.

The Department of Health (DOH), in its case bulletin on Thursday, reported that there are 68 new recoveries and four new deaths.

The total number of recovered cases nationwide is now 3,000 while the death toll has climbed to 846.

Out of the 213 new cases, the DOH said 98 cases or 46 percent came from the National Capital Region; 98 cases or 46 percent from Region 7 (Central Visayas), and the remaining 17 cases or 8 percent were from other regions.

The total number of active cases nationwide is 9,588.

As of Wednesday, the DOH has a 13,295-total bed capacity dedicated to patients with Covid-19.

About 35.40 percent of the 2,701 ward beds are occupied; 36.50 percent of 9,299 isolation beds are occupied, and 35.10 percent of 1,295 intensive care unit beds are occupied.

There are 1,940 total ventilators for Covid-19 patients and about 17.80 percent of them are in use.

In Local Isolation and General Treatment Areas for Covid-19 cases (Ligtas Covid) facilities across the country, there are 42,898 beds dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

Meanwhile, there are 1,348 beds dedicated to Covid-19 patients in mega Ligtas Covid facilities. Ma. Teresa Montemayor /PNA – northboundasia.com





