PH Air Force transports stranded foreign tourists to Manila

by: Priam Nepomuceno-Philippine News Agency |
PH Air Force transports stranded foreign tourists to Manila

MANILA – The Philippine Air Force (PAF) has transported to Manila some 46 foreign tourists who were stranded in Cebu.

In a statement on Friday, PAF spokesperson Maj. Aristides Galang said a Lockheed C-130 “Hercules” cargo plane picked up the tourists from Mactan Air Base, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu and flew them to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City on Thursday.

Galang said the flight was coordinated with the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, Department of Tourism, and PAF Chief, Lt. Gen. Allen T. Paredes.

The effort was part of recovery flights aimed at helping tourists who were stranded due to travel restrictions in line with the enhanced community quarantine in effect over Luzon due to the coronavirus disease 2019 outbreak.

Based on updated community quarantine guidelines, only overseas Filipino workers, balikbayans, and foreign nationals would be allowed to leave at any time during the quarantine period in Luzon, provided they travel only to the airport within 24 hours of the date and time of their departure.

Outgoing passengers have been advised to provide documents of their departure, such as an electronic ticket or flight itinerary.   Priam Nepomuceno /PNA – northboundasia.com



Suggested Videos

LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE

Statement of Abra Governor Joy Bernos on the First Case of COVID-19 in their province

PREVENT COVID-19


No. 1 Drug Personality in CSF La Union Nabbed

WINNING MOMENT

The Evening News


BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019

La Union SEA Games handa na

The Evening News Replay


THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019

The Evening News November 11, 2019

Judge shot dead in La Union


LINGSAT CEMETERY SFC LA UNION

VICE PRESIDENT POLL PROTEST

The Evening News October 23, 2019