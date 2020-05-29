PCG in Dubai reports about 40 Pinoy deaths due to Covid-19

MANILA – The Philippine Consulate General (PCG) in Dubai said almost 40 Filipinos within its jurisdiction have died due to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“Noong nakaraang linggo halos kuwarenta na rin ang mga kababayan natin ang nasawi sa Covid-19 (Last week, almost 40 of our nationals have died due to Covid-19),” Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes said during the Laging Handa briefing.

The PCG in Dubai has jurisdiction over the emirates of Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Kahima, Ajman, Umm Al Qwain, and Fujairah.

Cortes did not give the number of Filipinos diagnosed with Covid-19 but assured that the Consulate General remains ready to provide necessary assistance.

Based on latest data from the World Health Organization dated May 28, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has 31,969 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Cortes reported that movement restrictions in the entire UAE were eased but some Filipinos have yet to return to work. To date, around 7,000 displaced Filipino workers have been given a one-time cash assistance. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora /PNA – northboundasia.com





