PARAGLIDING EXHIBITION

by: Avito Dalan-PNA |
Hundreds of spectators were treated to a paragliding exhibition at the opening of Flying Carnival 2020 held at the San Lazaro Leisure Park in Carmona, Cavite on Friday (March 6, 2020). The three-day event which runs from March 6 to 8, will also have helicopters and other air sports events, aviation career seminars for those interested in pursuing a career in the industry, fly markets, food booths, and family entertainment. AVITO DALAN /PNA – northboundasia.com

