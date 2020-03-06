PARAGLIDING EXHIBITION by: Avito Dalan-PNA | 06/03/202006/03/2020 Hundreds of spectators were treated to a paragliding exhibition at the opening of Flying Carnival 2020 held at the San Lazaro Leisure Park in Carmona, Cavite on Friday (March 6, 2020). The three-day event which runs from March 6 to 8, will also have helicopters and other air sports events, aviation career seminars for those interested in pursuing a career in the industry, fly markets, food booths, and family entertainment. AVITO DALAN /PNA – northboundasia.com