Pangasinan village chief, 15 others face raps over ECQ violations

CALASIAO, Pangasinan – A village chairperson here and 15 others who attended a birthday party amid the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) will face charges.

In a radio interview on Saturday, Calasiao town chief of police Lt. Col. Joseph Fajardo identified the village chief as Severino Tuazon of Barangay Poblacion East.

He said they were able to trace the suspects when a netizen posted on Facebook a photo and tagged the village chief.

“Upon our investigation yesterday (Friday) we were able to confirm that the event happened on May 9, and the photo was posted on May 10,” he said.

Fajardo added that several legal complaints will be filed on May 18 against the suspects including the birthday celebrator, who was not identified.

“Firstly, they violated the guidelines of the ECQ specifically the physical distancing, social gathering, and the liquor ban. Some were also not wearing face masks,” he said.

Fajardo added that aside from the Philippine National Police, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will hold a separate investigation against the barangay chairperson. Jerick James Pasiliao /PNA – northboundasia.com





