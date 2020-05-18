Pangasinan records new Covid-19 case

ASINGAN, Pangasinan – A 15-year-old female from Barangay Dupac here is the new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) case in Pangasinan, the Provincial Health Office (PHO) confirmed on Monday.

In a phone interview, PHO chief, Dr. Anna Ma. Teresa de Guzman, said the female sought medical consultation on May 13 and tested positive of the virus on May 17.

“She stays at the isolation facility of the town,” de Guzman said.

She had close contact with the 29-year-old male who tested positive for Covid-19 in the same barangay here who traveled to Metro Manila.

As of 9 a.m. on May 18, Pangasinan has a total of 41 confirmed cases, 30 have recovered, two are admitted to the hospital, while nine have died.

Meanwhile, out of the 843 front-liners with suspect and probable Covid-19 cases tested in the province, 267 have already tested negative, de Guzman said.

“This is just the first batch of the mass testing and the second batch of testing is ongoing,” she said.

The province targets 4,000 individuals in mass testing.

De Guzman warned the public of the possible second wave of the virus if the proper wearing of face masks, safe physical distancing, hand washing, and a healthy lifestyle are not observed amid the general community quarantine status of the province since May 16.

“We are hoping that the ordinance on mandatory wearing of face masks in public would have penalties to ensure it would be observed strictly by the people. We have been battling the virus for 10 weeks now, we expect that people are more aware now,” she said. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com





