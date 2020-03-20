Pangasinan records first positive case of Covid-19

BAYAMBANG, Pangasinan — A resident from Barangay Bical Norte here who died on Friday at the Lung Center of the Philippines tested positive of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and became the first positive case in the province.

This was confirmed by the Bayambang municipal government in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

“The patient was tested earlier this month but the results came in today (March 20). The Department of Health (DOH), Provincial Health Office, and the Rural Health Unit are monitoring all contacts of this person who are strongly advised to follow home quarantine,” the statement reads.

The town is also now under total lockdown effective 12:01 a.m. March 21.

“No one is allowed to enter or exit the municipality until March 28 or until further notice from the government,” it added.

All entries and exits to and from Barangay Bical Norte will be closed.

“Residents of Barangay Bical Norte are not allowed to leave their homes and are advised to strictly practice home quarantine,” the statement added.

The entire barangay shall be sanitized.

Pangasinan earlier has a total of 28 patients under investigation, the one who died and 15 of them still admitted at the hospital, while 12 were already discharged.

There are 49,131 persons under monitoring, of which 47,583 are still under a 14-day quarantine. Hilda Austria /PNA – northboundasia.com





