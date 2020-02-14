Pangasinan postpones public events until mid-April

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan — Pangasinan Governor Amado Espino III has postponed all the scheduled public events and gatherings that are crowd-drawing starting Feb. 13 until mid-April this year due to the threat of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“We are undertaking all these preventive measures to ensure the safety and good health of all our constituents. It is always better to be safe than sorry,” Espino said in an advisory issued on Thursday.

He said the postponement is in compliance with the recent advisories of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and Department of Health (DOH) on the ongoing threat of the Covid-19.

“However, we will continue to observe our yearly events that have fixed dates. Although, we will celebrate such special occasions in simple but meaningful ways,” he added.

In a press briefing Thursday, provincial administrator lawyer Nimrod Camba said the annual special occasions, such as the Agew na Pangasinan (Pangasinan Day on April 5) and Pistay Dayat (Festival of the Sea) celebrations, will be observed.

Camba said the executive committee will still prepare a simple yet meaningful celebration for the annual festival, while the Employee’s Month Celebration this February and the Umaani Expo in March are postponed and might be incorporated during the celebration of the Pistay Dayat.

The advisory said the public facilities of the provincial government that are used as venues for large meetings, conferences, conventions, seminars, sports events, reunions, concerts, weddings, and other similar events will be temporarily closed effective Thursday until further notice.

Likewise, services of the provincial orchestra or band, provincial Chorale, Dangoan cultural group, Capitol Tour Guides, and provincial buses are temporarily canceled effective immediately, it added.

Provincial Tourism and Cultural Affairs officer Ma. Luisa Elduayan said her office is establishing guidelines and protocols on tourists and guest acceptance.

Espino signed Monday the guidelines for hotels and restaurants for receiving guests.

Provincial Health Office chief, Dr. Anna Ma. Teresa De Guzman said non-contact digital thermometers, as well as sanitizers and alcohols, are placed in the offices of the provincial government.

A medical first aid area in the Capitol grounds was also set-up in order to protect not only the employees but also the clients of the provincial government, she said.

De Guzman said the province remains Covid-19 free, with only one person under investigation (PUI) who is currently admitted and quarantined at Region 1 Medical Center since Feb. 10. Hilda Austria/PNA- northboundasia.com





