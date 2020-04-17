Pangasinan gears for Covid-19 mass testing

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan — The provincial government of Pangasinan is now preparing for the mass testing for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on all suspected and probable cases in the province.

Governor Amado Espino III has already directed the Provincial Health Office (PHO) to gear up for the mass testing as posted by the Provincial Information Office (PIO) on Facebook on Thursday.

PHO chief, Dr. Anna Ma. Teresa de Guzman said mass testing will prioritize those suspect and probable cases, and those who possibly had close contact with probable Covid-19 patients.

The oropharyngeal swabbing method will be used to get a specimen from a person, which will be conducted by medical technologists in 44 towns and three cities of Pangasinan, along with the 14 provincial government-run hospitals.







De Guzman, however, said the medical staff who will administer the testing will first undergo training while the province is waiting for the resources that will come from the Department of Health.

She added that having early detection of the disease will help minimize further spread of the virus to other people.

“Hindi po sila umaabot doon sa stage with severe pneumonia kung kaya’t hindi sila nagkakaroon ng severe difficulty of breathing, ang ating mga PUIs ngayon (Our PUIs do not reach the stage with severe pneumonia, which is why they don’t get severe difficulty of breathing),” she said.

Meanwhile, the provincial government held an orientation for the funeral parlor owners and mortuary service workers in the province on the proper handling and disposal of the remains of suspected, probable and confirmed patients of Covid-19 at the Pangasinan Training and Development Center on April 15.

Among the topics discussed were Covid-19 updates in the province, personal hygienic measures, universal standard, transmission-based precautionary measures, and recommended precautions for relatives.

As of 7 p.m. on April 16, Pangasinan has 36 Covid-19 cases, 13 of them are still admitted in hospitals; nine have died, and 14 have recovered. Jerick James Pasiliao /PNA – northboundasia.com





