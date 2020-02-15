Pangasinan cops help woman give birth inside tricycle

NATIVIDAD, Pangasinan — A woman here gave birth to a healthy child inside a tricycle before reaching the nearest Rural Health Unit (RHU), with the assistance of police officers on Friday morning.

In an interview, officer-in-charge of Natividad Police Station Capt. Ramil Mendioro said the woman, Elgie Lumiran, was in labor pains on the way to the health facility while some members of the police were conducting a feeding program in a Day Care Center in Barangay Salud here.

“It so happened that we were having a feeding program when concerned citizens approached us and told us that a woman was about to give birth in a tricycle,” he said.

Mendioro said one of the police operatives, Corporal Joanna Marie Badua, happened to be a nursing graduate, who was able to assist the mother in giving birth to her child.

“She had a number of experiences in assisting birthing moms because of her training during her college days,” he said.

Badua was aided by Master Sgt. Ching Ling Salguet, who was also with them in the area.

Lumiran was able to give birth to a healthy baby boy. Both mother and infant are now in the town’s lying-in clinic. Ahikam Pasion /PNA – northboundasia.com





