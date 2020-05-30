Palace bares updated list of areas under GCQ

MANILA – Malacañang on Saturday released an updated roster of areas that will be placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) from June 1 to 15.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Pangasinan; Region 2 (Cagayan Valley); Region 3 (Central Luzon); Region 4-A (Calabarzon); National Capital Region (NCR), including Pateros; Region 7 (Central Visayas); Zamboanga City; Davao City; Cebu City; and Mandaue City are the areas included in the new list of areas under GCQ.

“Ang lahat po ng ibang lugar pa sa Pilipinas na hindi ko nabanggit, lahat po kayo ay nasa modified GCQ (All areas in the Philippines that I do not mention are under modified GCQ [or MGCQ]),” Roque said during the Laging Handa program aired on state-run PTV-4.

The latest development came after President Rodrigo Duterte announced on Thursday that GCQ will be imposed in NCR, Davao City, Cagayan Valley, Region 3, Region 4-A, Pangasinan, and Albay beginning June 1.

Roque said people’s movement, public transportation, and the operations of some industries are still limited in places where GCQ is imposed.

He added that the presence of police remains necessary in areas under GCQ to enforce community quarantine protocols.

Roque said quarantine protocols will be “more relaxed” in places put under MGCQ.

He also said that MGCQ would be the transition phase between GCQ and the so-called “new normal,” which the public can only experience once quarantine restrictions are lifted.

“Magiging mas relaxed po ([Temporary measures in MGCQ zones] are more relaxed),” Roque said. “Bagama’t meron pa rin pong presensya ng ating kapulisan para ma-enforce pa rin ang community protocols (However, police’s presence is still necessary to enforce community protocols).”

Cebu and Mandaue cities are still under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the most stringent community quarantine, until May 31 since these are deemed as high-risk areas for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Modified ECQ is still also effective in Metro Manila, Laguna, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, and Zambales until May 31.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, were placed under GCQ. Ruth Abbey Gita-Carlos /PNA – northboundasia.com





