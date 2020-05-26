PAF airdrops Covid-19 leaflets to Bicolanos in remote areas

LEGAZPI CITY – The Tactical Operation Group for Bicol (TOG-5) of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) dropped leaflets over the weekend to inform residents in far-flung areas of the region about the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Staff Sergeant Sonny Abad, TOG-5 personnel, in an interview on Monday, said at least 20,000 leaflets containing basic information and safety tips on Covid-19 were airdropped.

“The information in the leaflets includes the symptoms, how it spreads and how it can be prevented. We already conducted aerial dropping in Sorsogon, Albay and other far-flung areas in the region,” he said.

Abad said the airdropping operations aim to reach people in remote areas in disseminating information about the prevailing health crisis.

Asked when will the next aerial dropping be conducted, Abad said there is no schedule yet “but every time we have a chance to fly and we can drop leaflets, we do it”.

Aside from leaflets on Covid-19, he said TOG-5 also dropped information materials on the deception and harassment activities of communist terrorist groups in Bicol region. Connie Calipay /PNA – northboundasia.com