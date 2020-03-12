P61-M shabu seized in QC drug sting

MANILA – Authorities seized PHP61.2 million worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation in Quezon City, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said on Thursday.

Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, NCRPO chief, identified the suspect as Mark Anthony Gregorio Carlos, a resident of San Miguel, Bulacan, who was arrested in a buy-bust operation at a fast-food chain along Quezon Ave. corner West 4th St. in Barangay West Triangle around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Initial investigation disclosed that an operative acted as poseur buyer and was able to transact with Carlos. Upon receiving the boodle money, operatives immediately arrested him.

The suspect yielded a total of nine kilos of shabu placed in 15 packs and PHP1 million marked money.

Carlos is facing charges of violation of Section 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Sinas lauded the police personnel of the District Intelligence Division of Quezon City Police District, Regional Special Operations Group of NCRPO and Philippine Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) Special Operations Unit responsible for the apprehension of the suspect and confiscation of the shabu.

“Our reinvigorated effort towards the attainment of a drug-free community is working. I am grateful that our men work tirelessly for this campaign against illegal drugs,” he said. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan /PNA – northboundasia.com





