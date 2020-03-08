P10-M marijuana uprooted in Benguet town

KIBUNGAN, Benguet – Police personnel from the Cordillera Administrative Region have destroyed a total of PHP10 million worth of marijuana plants at the hinterland in a two-day operation from March 5 to 6.

Police Regional Office Cordillera (PROCOR) regional director Brig. Gen. R’win Pagkalinawan and Benguet Provincial police director Col. Elmer Ragay led the group in an eight-hour hike to the site for the eradication operation.

In an interview Friday night, Ragay said the operation was for two days in Barangay Tacadang.

Uprooted and destroyed were 1,500 fully grown marijuana plants in seven various plantation sites with an estimated value of PHP10 million.

Ragay said they learned of the existence of the plantation site from an informant who gave details of the location of the cultivation areas.

In a separate interview, Paglinawan said the operation is a follow up of previous eradication operations.

“This is part of our consistency to make sure that none of these plants will continue to be cultivated here. To do that, we will not wait for these plants to even grow high before destroying them,” Pagkalinawan said.

The operation included a “pulong-pulong” (dialogue) with the residents.

In his message, Pagkalinawan urged the residents to continue supporting the government’s stance against illegal drugs by providing information to the authorities.

He also called on Mayor Ceasar Molitas to issue an executive order declaring persona non grata (unwelcome) any person found cultivating marijuana. Dionisio Dennis, Jr. /PNA – northboundasia.com





