Over 800 mass tested in Pangasinan Covid-19 hotspots

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan – The Provincial Health Office (PHO) has tested a total of 843 front-liners, suspect and probable cases for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in Pangasinan in the first batch of mass testing in the province.

In an interview Tuesday, PHO chief Dr. Anna Ma. Teresa de Guzman said the mass testing yielded negative results for the 267, while the rest are still awaiting results.

“This is just 32 percent of the total 843 front-liners, suspect and probable cases tested in the 16 hotspot areas for Covid-19 in the province,” de Guzman said.

The hotspot areas are towns and cities except Dagupan, an independent chartered city where Covid-19 cases are recorded.

“All specimens have been sent to Baguio General Hospital, where results are still pending,” she said.

She added the second batch of tests for 4,000 targets in the province is ongoing.







De Guzman reminded the public to refrain from unnecessary travels as the threat of Covid-19 is still there.

She said traveling outside of the province for stranded individuals is allowed provided requirements are met.

“If one really needs to travel to Metro Manila, he must secure an endorsement from his barangay chairman. The endorsement then will be sent to his municipal or city health office in order for them to issue a medical certificate,” she added.

De Guzman said prior requirements will then be submitted by the applicant to his Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (LDRRMO), who will then be tasked to coordinate with the individual’s area of arrival.

The latest addition to the positive cases in the province is a 15-year old from Barangay Dupac, Asingan town.

The latest addition to the positive cases in the province is a 15-year old from Barangay Dupac, Asingan town.

Pangasinan has a total of 41 positive cases as of May 19, of them 30 have recovered, nine have died and two are confined.






