OFWs arriving at NAIA must stay in MM during domestic travel ban

MANILA — Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who wish to go to their respective provinces after arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) beginning March 15 should stay in Metro Manila until the lifting of the domestic travel ban.

“When they arrive here in Manila, they should stay in Manila until the lifting of (the domestic travel) ban,” Civil Aeronautics Board chief legal officer Wyrlou Samodio told the Philippine News Agency (PNA in a text message on Friday.

When asked if the government would shoulder their stay, he simply said no.

Samodio said OFWs coming from the provinces, on the other hand, will be allowed to go to NAIA to return to their work.

“International flights are allowed. They could go back,” he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte announced on Thursday night the implementation of one-month community quarantine in the National Capital Region.







Land, domestic air, and domestic sea travel to and from Metro Manila shall be suspended beginning March 15 and will end on April 14 “subject to the daily review by the inter-agency task force”.

The country’s coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) alert system was raised to Code Red sublevel 2 on Thursday, as the number of confirmed cases climbed to 52.

Meanwhile, due to domestic travel restrictions in Manila, Philippine Airlines (PAL) has announced the following options for the affected passengers: rebook flights to a new date after April 14 with waivers of rebooking fee; refund the ticket cost with a waiver of refund fee; reroute ticket on the same fare class with fare difference rules apply.

AirAsia Philippines passengers may change their flight to a new travel date on the same route within 90 calendar days from the original flight time without additional cost and subject to seat availability.

They may also opt to retain the ticket value in their loyalty account or get a full refund.

Cebu Pacific (CEB) has yet to issue an official statement regarding domestic flight cancellations.

In an advisory on Thursday night, CEB said those "who wish to forego travel" may get free rebooking but fare difference may apply, or put the ticket value to a travel fund. Ma. Cristina Arayata /PNA – northboundasia.com






