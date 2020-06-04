Number of coronavirus cases worldwide tops 6.5M

ANKARA – The number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases worldwide surpassed 6.5 million on Thursday, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data showed that the global death toll from the virus has reached 386,073, with the number of recoveries exceeding 2.8 million.

The US remains the worst-hit country by the virus with over 1.85 million cases, while the death toll in the country exceeded 107,100.

Brazil, which has the largest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in Latin America, is the second country with the highest number of cases with more than 584,000, followed by Russia with over 431,000 and the UK with more than 281,000 cases.

Several European countries are also among the hardest hit in the world.

China has registered 84,159 cases so far, including 79,400 recoveries. The country’s death toll stands at 4,638. Barely changing figures continue to raise questions in and outside China.

Overall, the virus has spread to 188 countries since it first emerged last December.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery. (Andolu)





