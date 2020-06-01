Nueva Ecija LGUs retain quarantine pass for market, malls

by: Philippine News Agency |

SANTA ROSA, Nueva Ecija – Some local government units (LGUs) in this province opted to continue imposing the use of quarantine pass even as a general community quarantine took effect on Monday to continue the fight against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The LGU of Santa Rosa, in its social media account, said despite the downgrading from modified enhanced community quarantine, residents are still required to bring their quarantine and market pass on scheduled days.

It also said that the public market will be operational only from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In San Jose City, Ordinance No. 20-018 enacted on May 28 paved the way for the operation of tricycles, jeepney and buses provided health protocols like wearing of face mask and observing safe physical distancing are strictly followed.

Quarantine passes, of which one is given per family, shall also be required when entering malls as stated in the ordinance.

Curfew is also imposed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. which is two hours earlier than the 10 p.m. set by the national Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases. Marilyn Galang /PNAnorthboundasia.com



