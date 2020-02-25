NPA finance officer’ nabbed in Surigao Norte

BUTUAN CITY — A team of police and Army personnel arrested an alleged ranking member of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) in Surigao del Norte on Monday.

Brig. Gen. Joselito T. Esquivel Jr., director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 13 (Caraga), identified the suspect as Joselyn Fortuna Curiba, 42, married, and a resident of Barangay Babag, Butuan City.

Curiba was arrested by a joint team of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Army at a checkpoint in Barangay Sico-sico, Gigaquit, Surigao del Norte.

Esquivel described Curiba as the finance officer of the NPA’s Guerrilla Front 16 (GF-16), who is facing charges of kidnapping and serious illegal detention.

Esquivel said a warrant of arrest was issued against the suspect by a regional court in Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur, on January 30 this year.

Authorities said they confiscated from Curiba bomb-making materials and other pieces of evidence.

“The operation that led to her arrest is part of our aggressive campaign against insurgency and wanted persons,” Esquivel said.

Maj. Renel Serrano, PRO-13 chief information officer, told Philippine News Agency Tuesday that Curiba will face charges of illegal possession of explosives and incendiary devices.

Serrano said the suspect is now under the custody of Gigaquit Municipal Police Station. Alexander Lopez/PNA – northboundasia.com





