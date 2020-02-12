Novel coronavirus death toll in China breaches 1,000-mark

BEIJING — A total of 108 people died of pneumonia caused by the 2019-nCoV novel coronavirus in China in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 1,016, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said on Tuesday.

“As of 12 p.m., February 10 (7 p.m. Moscow time), the number of confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus reached 42,638 in China, with 1,016 deaths. A total of 3,996 people recovered and have been discharged from hospitals,” the NHC said in a statement posted on its website.

Outside mainland China, 70 confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in Hong Kong (42 cases, one death), Macao (10 cases) and Taiwan (18 cases).

On December 31, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan — a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people.

On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent as coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

The virus spread to 24 more countries outside China, including Russia, the US, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Spain, and India.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak an international health emergency. (TASS)





