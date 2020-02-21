Notorious Communist Rebel Surrenders to Ilocos Authorities

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – A member of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) surrendered to the authorities at Barangay Sulvec, Narvacan, Ilocos Sur on Tuesday evening



According to PRO1 Regional Director Police Brigadier General Joel S. Orduña, the surenderee was identified as Danilo C. Boquing also known by the aliases “Dandi”, “Gardo,” “Molen,” and “Rannie,” who resides at Barangay Baluarte, Salcedo, Ilocos Sur.



Boquing was confirmed as a member of Communist Terrorist Group, Platoon South Ilocos Sur of the New People’s Army by Col. Audey L. Pasia, Commander of 702nd Infantry Brigade, 71 ID. Boquing was a former secretary of Sangay ng Partido sa Platon Sandino presently known KLG SIS.



Based on the report, Boquing voluntarily surrendered to Col. Pasia and Pol. Col. Ysmael Yu, Deputy Regional Director for Operations and acting Officer-In-Charge at Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Office.



The rebel has five warrants of arrest issued by Judge Policarpio M. Martinez of RTC Branch 71, in Candon City for ARSON, murder case, two attempted murder case and robbery.



He is currently under the custody of the 702nd Infantry Brigade for proper care. ERWIN BELEO/NPN – northboundasia.com