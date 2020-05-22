Non-contact sports allowed under GCQ

MANILA – Non-contact sports such as tennis, golf, and biking are allowed in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ), a top government official said on Wednesday.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, head of the national task force on the government’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) response, said only sports where physical distancing can be observed will be permitted under GCQ.

“Ang authorized lang ngayon ay iyong no contact sports like biking, tennis siguro and golf (Sports that are authorized now are non-contact sports like biking, tennis, and golf) because they can distance themselves from each other,” Lorenzana said in a virtual presser.

He said collision or contact sports such as boxing, wrestling, and basketball will stay prohibited under GCQ.

“Iyon kasing boxing, wrestling at saka iyong ano pa diyan ay hindi … contact sports iyan, nagkakalipatan iyan at saka nag-aakapan pa. So wala pa tayong guidelines diyan dahil hindi pa authorized (Boxing, wrestling, and others are not allowed. They’re contact sports; they require physical contact and even embracing. So, we don’t have guidelines for that because it’s not authorized),” he said.

However, Lorenzana expressed hope that collision or contact sports may eventually be allowed once the Covid-19 situation improves.

“Maybe as we go down the road at medyo lumuwag-luwag iyong ating …puwede na iyan (and loosen up maybe it will eventually be allowed),” he said.







Under the guidelines released by Malacañang, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has also banned exercise in ECQ areas.

However, limited outdoor exercise such as walking, jogging, biking with safety protocols will be allowed under a modified ECQ (MECQ).

Gyms, fitness studios, and sport facilities will also remain closed in all ECQ, MECQ, and GCQ areas.

Trips to tourist destinations, sectors such as travel agencies, tour operators, reservation service and related activities; gyms/fitness studios and sports facilities will still be banned under ECQ, MECQ, and GCQ areas.

Also banned are entertainment industries, such as cinemas, theaters, karaoke bars, etc.; libraries, archives, museums, and cultural centers; and personal care services, including massage parlors, sauna, facial care, waxing, among others.

Barber shops and salons are also banned but this is still being reviewed by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Metro Manila, Laguna province, and Cebu City, classified as areas at high risk of Covid-19 infection, will be placed under MECQ from May 16 to May 31.

Moderate risk areas will be put under general community quarantine (GCQ) while low risk areas will be placed under modified GCQ during the same period. Azer Parrocha /PNA – northboundasia.com





