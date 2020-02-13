No ‘I dos’ for 20 couples on Valentine’s Day due to Covid-19

CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija — Wedding bells won’t ring for some 20 couples who have signified intention to join the mass wedding sponsored by the municipal government of Peñaranda town, this province on Valentine’s Day.

Mayor Joey Ramos said they decided to forego with the anticipated event to heed the advice of the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) against the holding of huge gatherings amid efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“Maraming gustong sumali sa mass wedding pero kailangan nating sundin ang advice para sa ikabubuti ng lahat (There are many who want to join the mass wedding but we need to follow the advice for the good of all),” Ramos said.

Mass wedding events sponsored by local governments are among the much-awaited activities during Valentine’s Day.







Local officials encourage the legalization of unions among men and women who have been living together without the benefit of marriage.

Several other events slated by local government units (LGUs) and private sector in this province were postponed as the DOH issued an advisory against the holding of public gatherings amid the threat of Covid-19.

The municipal government of Gen. Mamerto Natividad announced Wednesday the postponement of its comprehensive medical and dental mission called “Kalinga sa Araw ng Puso”.

The activity that was set to highlight the inauguration of the town’s diagnostic center, a project of Mayor Anita Arocena, should have included consultation, checkup, chest X-ray, pelvic ultrasound for pregnant patients, urinalysis, blood pressure, and blood typing, HIV tests, and Hepatitis B for pregnant patients, among others.

“Nag-advise po ang DOH (Department of Health) na hindi muna pwede ang gatherings of huge crowd (The DOH has advised that gatherings of huge crowd are not allowed for the meantime),” said Emmanuel San Juan, municipal administrator.

SM City Cabanatuan has also announced that for the health and safety of everyone, it has moved to “a future date” its Castaway Music Festival that was originally slated on Feb. 22, 23, 28 and 29.

The mall management said all tickets for the event “will be honored on the new schedule.” Marilyn Galang / PNA – northboundasia.com





