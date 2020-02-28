NFNL conducts search, rescue operation for missing fishermen from Ilocos Norte

by: Northbound Philippines News Online |
NFNL conducts search, rescue operation for missing fishermen from Ilocos Norte

San Fernando City, La Union —The Naval Forces North Luzon (NFNL) is conducting search and rescue operation after receiving information of two missing fishermen from Burgos town Ilocos Norte.

According to the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Burgos, the fishermen are Randy Tenaza, 40 and Ryan Quintos, 34, both are residents of Barangay Ablan.

Based from initial investigation, the two fishermen went to the coast to visit their ‘payaw’ some 12 nautical miles off from Baraur River in Ilocos Norte on February 25 around 4:00a.m.



The two fishermen were expected to return home after an hour.

Ryan Quintos’ wife said based from her last conversation with her husband via phone call, he told her the wooden motorized boat they boarded encountered 10 feet high waves that it was totally cut into pieces.

Upon receipt of the report, NFNL headquarters immediately acted.

NFNL Commander Commodore Caesar Bernard N. Valencia instructed Naval Task Force (NTF) 11 under him to give appropriate assistance from the naval and air assets in the area where the missing fishermen were last spotted.

NTF 11 immediately dispatched the Patrol Craft 388 and BRP Magat Salamat (PS 20) to conduct search and rescue operation (SAR).

“We the forces of Navy from the North  are here to give  assistance to the missing fishermen from Ilocos Norte  just like the support that we gave to the missing and recovered fisher folks  from Zambales, Pangasinan and La Union,” Valencia said. PR



