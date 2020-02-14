NCAA postpones senior games due to Covid-19

MANILA — The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has postponed all senior games for the second semester calendar due to the threat of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“The NCAA is temporarily suspending the games for Seniors Division starting February 14, 2020 as a precautionary measure on the Covid 2019,” said Peter Cayco, chair of the league’s management committee, in a letter addressed to the panel members.

Final Four-bound teams San Beda and College of Saint Benilde were supposed to take on separate foes in the women’s volleyball games scheduled for Friday at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

The Red Lionesses were to face the Lyceum Lady Pirates, while the Lady Blazers were to battle the Mapua Lady Cardinals as they look to strengthen their bid for a better seeding come the semifinals.

The NCAA said the postponement is “indefinite”, meaning the league, which already postponed its juniors games last week, will only resume play once it will be given clearance by the government authorities.

“We shall advise you of the new schedule as soon as it becomes available and in compliance with relevant DOH (Department of Health), DepEd (Department of Education), CHED (Commission on Higher Education), and LGU (local government unit) advisories and guidelines,” Cayco said.

In effect, the games that pushed through on Thursday would be the last set to be played before the hiatus.

Arellano trounced Emilio Aguinaldo College in straight sets, 25-15, 25-14, 25-19, while Letran shocked playoff-bound Perpetual Help in a five-set thriller, 25-22, 25-20, 18-25, 16-25, 17-15.

The announcement came a day after the University Athletic Association of the Philippines also postponed its games scheduled starting this weekend. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno /PNA – northboundasia.com





