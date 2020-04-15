NBI probes hospitals’ refusal to admit N. Ecija senior citizen

by: Philippine News Agency |
MANILA – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) will look into reports of a senior citizen in Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija who died after being refused treatment by six hospitals, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said Wednesday.

“The DOJ (Department of Justice) has already directed the NBI to investigate the incident,” Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said in a message to newsmen.

Reports earlier quoted Girlie Cabling-Cagaoanan that her father, 65-year-old Ladislao Cabling, who had difficulty in breathing died after he was refused admission by six different hospitals that claimed they no longer had vacant beds in their Intensive Care Unit (ICU) wards.



In a televised speech Monday night, President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday ordered hospitals to accept all patients, including those suspected of being infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Duterte said he would also ask the DOJ to prosecute hospital officials who reject patients.

He said hospitals that refuse to accept patients may face suspension.  Benjamin Pulta /PNA – northboundasia.com



