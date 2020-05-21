NBI eyes more raps vs. bizman Leo Marcos

by: Philippine News Agency |
MANILA – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Thursday said it will file more charges against self-styled philanthropist Francis Leo Marcos.

Dalawa po ang pangalan. Norman Mangusin tapos yung ginagamit niyang Francis Leo Marcos. Ano ang totoo? Di ba Norman Mangusin at the same time, yung sa Passport Law, kasi pag nag-falsify ka ng documents in procuring a passport under a different name, bawal yun (There are two names Norman Mangusin and the one he uses, Francis Leo Marcos. Which is real? At the same time, under the Passport Law, when you falsify a document in procuring a passport under a different name, that’s illegal),” NBI Cybercrime Division Chief Victor Lorenzo told reporters.

He confirmed that Marcos, who was arrested on Tuesday, is still behind bars.

“He is still detained, but will post bail on the charges,” Lorenzo said.

NBI agents arrested Marcos after a Baguio court issued an arrest warrant against him for violation of Republic Act 8050 or the Optometry Law over unauthorized distribution of eyeglasses.

Marcos became an online sensation for supposedly making big donations to those affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

Aside from a separate charge for violence against women and children (VAWC) and an estafa complaint, the NBI is also verifying reports of other charges against Marcos. Benjamin Pulta /PNA – northboundasia.com



