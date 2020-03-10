MRT-3 intensifies train cleansing due to Covid-19 threat

MANILA – The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) has intensified the disinfection of its trains following the recent increase in confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the country.

The MRT-3 management said Tuesday the disinfection of its trains has been increased to include hand straps and seats, aside from handles, poles, and other necessary areas.

“Puspusan ang ginagawang mga hakbang ng MRT-3 upang siguruhin ang kalinisan sa mga pasilidad nito upang maiwasan ang pagkalat ng Covid-19 at maging ligtas ang mga pasahero (The MRT-3 is working hard to ensure the cleanliness of its facilities to avoid further infection of Covid-19 and the safety of its passengers),” the MRT-3 said in a Facebook post.

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran said MRT-3 began disinfecting its trains since end of January and this is performed every time each train goes inside the turnback at the MRT-3 depot beside the North Avenue Station before being sent out for another trip.

The MRT-3 said train disinfection takes about two to three minutes and is performed by six personnel of its maintenance and rehabilitation provider Sumitomo-MHI-TESP.

At the station, the MRT-3 said alcohol dispensers have been placed beside ticket windows, while restrooms have soap that passengers could use.

Over the weekend, the MRT-3 upgraded the uninterruptible power supply units in its North Avenue, Shaw Boulevard, and Taft Avenue stations, saying this would increase the security and reliability of the rail service.

On the first day of March, the MRT-3 also deployed 30 train marshals with at least one aboard every train to serve as first responders for any incident and extend assistance to passengers of the rail line. Raymond Carl Dela Cruz /PNA – northboundasia.com





