More than 22K OFWs safely home: DOLE

MANILA – A total of 22,426 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) stranded in different quarantine facilities have been transported to their hometowns as of 6 a.m. on Saturday, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reported.

Of the figure, 19,042 workers were transported between May 25 and 28, and 3,384 were brought home on May 29 alone, DOLE Undersecretary Claro Arellano said.

The numbers were based on a report from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

Some 24,000 OFWs have been repatriated from different countries due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The OWWA provided 159 buses to transport some OFWs while others were transported by sea and air.

Some OFWs were fetched by their relatives from the hotels and quarantine facilities they were staying in.

In a statement, the DOLE said all Filipino migrant workers sent home had tested negative for Covid-19.

Arellano assured that they would do their best to transport all remaining OFWs still in quarantine facilities before the deadline set by President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday.

He said the OWWA has so far spent more than PHP700 million for the repatriation, transportation, accommodation, and food of the returning OFWs. (PR)





