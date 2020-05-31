Marines return to Maguindanao coastal area for peace programs

COTABATO CITY – Philippine Marines personnel redeployed at the coastal town of Datu Blah Sinsuat in Maguindanao on Saturday vowed to continue their peace mission and environmental protection programs.

Datu Blah Sinsuat Mayor Marshall Sinsuat lauded Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) chief, for sending back the Marines in the coastal towns of Maguindanao.

Lt. Col. Alimudin Pola of the 2nd Marine Battalion met with Sinsuat and other town officials during a courtesy call where both parties vowed to maintain peace programs that the Marines implemented during their deployment in Lanao del Sur a year ago.

Brig. Gen. Jonas Lumawag, chief of 1st Marine Brigade, has assured local officials that the Marines will not only protect the people from lawless elements but also actively participate in environmental protection programs.

Datu Blah is known for its rich marine life and nesting place for sea turtles.

The town is composed of 13 coastal barangays and more known as the fishing capital of Maguindanao.

It is also known for its white beaches and as the most peaceful town in Maguindanao’s first district.

Sinsuat, meanwhile, urged the Marines to help the local government put an end to the smuggling of fake cigarettes from Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

The smugglers have been using the coast of Datu Blah Sinsuat as its landing spot before bringing the smuggled stuff to Cotabato City and other parts of the region.

Lumawag said the Marines will also help the LGU as front-liners in the fight against the coronavirus disease 2019. Edwin Fernandez /PNA – northboundasia.com





