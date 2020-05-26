Manila’s 3rd most wanted killed in Pangasinan

DAGUPAN CITY – The top three most wanted of Manila Police District (MPD) was killed after resisting arrest by authorities here early Tuesday.

The suspect was identified as Dante Alvear, 34, resident of Tondo, Manila. He was killed while authorities were about to serve him a warrant of arrest in a rented house in Longos, Barangay Bonuan Boquig here.

Based on the police’s initial investigation, Alvear sensed the arrival of the joint forces from Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Manila Police District and Dagupan City Police to serve the warrant.

He fired at the approaching lawmen prompting them to fire back. Alvear was hit in different parts of his body causing his death, the police said.

Authorities recovered a.45-caliber pistol, four sachets of dried marijuana leaves and one hand grenade.

Alvear is the leader of the Balong Drug Group, known to operate in Metro Manila.

The police said he has been laying low in Dagupan City for more than a year after killing two policemen and one barangay councilman in Manila.

He eventually fled from the city and rented a house here. Apparently, he only returned to Manila once in a while to manage his drug business.

Police are still investigating whether he has established drug links here. Ahikam Pasion /PNA – northboundasia.com





