Male Corpse Found In Ilocos Town

CAMP BRIG. GEN OSCAR M. FLORENDO, SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – The corpse of a male person was found yesterday at 5:10pm at the boundary of Burgos-Benguet Road, in the village of Bilis, Burgos, La Union.

The Burgos Police Station said that the male cadaver was discovered by a certain Elvie Cayat y Esteban, a resident of the said barangay while she walking along the road, who immediately reported it to the police here.

According to the police officers who are assigned to the case, th evictim was wearing black t-shirt and maong pants with barber haircut.



It was not known whether the victim was hit by a vehicle, or was thrown by a car since it was still daylight when the body was found by Cayat. Valerine Fay V. Paculan / Northbound Philippines News