Makati Med donates protective gears to troops, health workers

MANILA – In line with ongoing efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Makati Medical Center (MMC) Foundation has donated food packs and protective gear to the Philippine Navy (PN).

Navy public affairs office chief Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, in a statement Wednesday, said MMC Foundation’s donation was coursed through its executive director Marge M. Barro and transported to PN Headquarters in Naval Station Andrada, Roxas Boulevard, Manila Tuesday.

The donation consists of 1,750 pieces of surgical masks, 700 pieces of dust masks, six boxes of goggles, 600 pieces of grocery packs (composed of rice, coffee, and canned goods), and 20 boxes bottled water.

“These donations will be properly turned over to the Naval Task Group-NCR for our frontline troops and health workers,” Roxas added.

She also said that the MMC Foundation is the PN’s partner during humanitarian assistance disaster relief operations.

“With the enhanced community quarantine, our PN troops and health workers are now deployed in the different Quarantine Assistance Stations to ensure the preventive measures on the Covid-19,” Roxas said. Priam Nepomuceno /PNA – northboundasia.com





