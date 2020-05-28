Magnitude 5.2 quake hits La Union

by: Philippine News Agency |
MANILA – A magnitude 5.2 quake hit La Union on Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tectonic quake struck 17 kilometers northwest of San Fernando at 1:17 p.m. It had a depth of 57 kilometers.

Intensity 4 was felt in San Fernando, Caba and Balaoan, La Union; Labrador and Bolinao, Pangasinan; and Dagupan City.

Intensity 3 was felt in Urdaneta City and Villasis, Pangasinan; Baguio City; Quezon City; Marikina City; and Obando, Bulacan, while intensity 2 was reported in Cainta, Rizal; San Fernando, Pampanga; Valenzuela City; Navotas City; Pasay City; Paranaque City; City of Manila; and San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan.

The following Intensities were also recorded:



Intensity 3 in Dagupan City, intensity II in Vigan City; Baguio City; San Jose, Nueva Ecija, and intensity 1 in Cabanatuan City; Guagua, Pampanga; Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte; Palayan City; Baguio City; San Idelfonso, Bulacan; and Baler, Aurora.

Phivolcs director Renato Solidum Jr. said the reported intensity is the traditional way of knowing the intensity based on reports by people who felt the earthquake.

Phivolcs deployed around 100 instruments or intensity meters to measure the ground acceleration.

“Acceleration record is converted to intensities. What is being measured is called the instrumental intensity,” Solidum said.

Meanwhile, Philvolcs said aftershocks are possible from the magnitude 5.2 quake. Damages are not expected, it added. Ma. Cristina Arayata and Hilda Austria /PNA – northboundasia.com



