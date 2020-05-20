LTFRB opens application for PUVs special permit in Ilocos Region

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – Some 13 public utility vehicles (PUVs) have applied for a special permit for public transportation operations in identified routes during general community quarantine (GCQ) in Pangasinan, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said Wednesday.

Lawyer Anabel Marzan-Nullar, LTFRB Ilocos regional transportation development office chief, said they have opened the application for identified routes in Pangasinan since Monday.

“The operators applied for Dagupan-Lingayen, Dagupan-Alaminos, and Urdaneta-Natividad routes,” she said in a phone interview.

In a Facebook post, LTFRB Ilocos regional office said identified routes for 51 public utility bus (PUB) operators were opened in Alaminos-Bolinao, Dagupan-Alaminos, Sison-Rosales, Dagupan-Rosales via Bayambang, Urdaneta City-Natividad, Dagupan City-Urdaneta City, Alaminos City-Infanta, and Lingayen-Mangatarem.

Identified routes for 59 public utility jeepney (PUJ) operations were also opened in Dagupan-Lingayen, Bani-Agno-Burgos, Dagupan-Urbiztondo, Dagupan-Malasiqui, Dagupan-Calasiao, Dagupan-Binalonan, Dagupan-San Fabian, Dagupan-Sta. Barbara, and Rosales San Quintin.







LTFRB also opened special permit application to 20 PUJ operators for Dagupan City routes, Dagupan-Bonuan, Dagupan-Downtown-CSI Lucao, Dagupan-Downtown Loop, and Dagupan-Mangin that will serve the eastern barangays in the city.

“Submit your application via our e-mail account r1@ltfrb.gov.ph together with the scanned copy of the following requirements: duly accomplished on-line transaction request form, latest official receipt, and certificate of registration from the Land Transportation Office (LTO), personal passenger accident insurance, an inspection report from LTO,” the post read.

It added all PUB operators interested must be part of a consolidated cooperative or corporation and must comply with the standards set by the Department of Transportation and LTFRB via Memorandum Circular 2020-017.

The full copy of the circular was uploaded on the LTFRB Region 1’s Facebook page.

LTFRB added the special permit applications received by their office will be reviewed on a first come, first served basis and it does not accept window transactions as of this moment. Hilda Austria /PNA – northboundasia.com





