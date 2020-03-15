SAN FERNANDO CITY–With the declaration of Covid-19 Code Red Sublevel 2, Governor Francisco Emmanuel ‘Pacoy’ Ortega III on Sunday, March 15, placed the entire province of La Union under “Community Quarantine” effective 12:00 AM of March 16 until April 12, 2020 with his issuance of Executive Order No. 12.

NPN PHOTOS

In the resolution, the La Union Police Officer(LUPPO), Armed Forces of the Philippines(AFP) and Provincial Disaster and Risk Reduction and Management Office(MDRRMO) would be deployed to impose check points in the towns of Sudipen, Burgos, Rosario, Sto. Tomas and Pugo to secure the safety and prevent the spread of Covid19.

Meanwhile, classes in all levels in all public and private schools have been suspended until April 12, 2020. Work in all levels in Provincial Government of La Union(PGLU) was also suspended except those whose services can’be dispensed with.

Northbound Philippines News Photo

Curfew hours have been also imposed from 5:00AM until 10:00PM including prohibition of consuming alcoholic drinks to ensure the social distancing.

Meanwhile, as of date, the province of La Union remains Covid-19 free. Metro Manila and Davao City are also under community quarantine to prevent the spread of Coronavirus disease or CoVid19. Valerine Fay V. Paculan / Northbound Philippines News





