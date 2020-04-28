La Union records 11 Covid-19 recoveries

by: Philippine News Agency |
SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union — Governor Francisco Emmanuel Ortega III on Tuesday announced additional recovered patients from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the total recovered cases to 11 in the province.

In a statement posted on the province’s Facebook page, Ortega said the latest recovered patient is a 75-year-old female from Bauang town.

“She was confirmed with Covid-19 and was admitted at Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center (ITRMC) on April 14. Today (April 28), she received her second negative test result,” he said.

The 30-year-old female from Pugo town also received her latest negative test result on April 27. She is a front-liner who had exposure to a patient positive of Covid-19.

Among the other recovered patients are Mayor Philip Crispino and Board Member Donna Crispino of Caba town, a 66-year-old female from San Fernando City, a 44-year-old male from San Fernando City, a 57-year-old female from Caba town, a 69-year-old female from Naguilian town, and a 50-year-old female from Agoo town.

Ortega said there are three new cases in the province.

“The first patient is an 88-year-old male from Luna town. The second is a 75-year-old female and the third is a three-month-old baby boy, both from San Fernando City. They are all confined at Lorma Medical Center,” he said.

As of April 28, he added the province has a total of 20 cases, 11 of them have recovered, four have died and five are still admitted at the hospitals.

Meanwhile, Ortega assured the people of La Union of continuing relief assistance amid the pandemic.

The province’s Relief Operations Team completed the distribution of a total of 217,206 food packs for the first round of relief operations as the team is now preparing for its second wave, which will begin on May 1. Hilda Austria /PNA – northboundasia.com



