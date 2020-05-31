La Union Police Nab 3 Armed Robbery Suspects

CAMP DIEGO SILANG, La Union – Three suspects in a robbery hold-up heist were arrested by joint police forces of the Bauang Police Station and La Union Provincial Intelligence Unit during a hot pursuit operation Wednesday afternoon.

La Union Police Provincial Office (LUPPO) Provincial Director Colonel Jay R. Cumigad identified the suspects as Alvin Marzan, 35, married, native of Brgy. Baluntay, Saranggani Province, an ukay-ukay (used clothings) vendor and residing at Central East, Bauang town; Roderick Lorenzo, 35, married, freelance electrician and resident of Sitio Pantar, Brgy. Central East, Bauang town; and David Perez, circumstances unknown.

Initial investigation disclosed that the victim, Robert Buenavista, Jr., 21, of Barangay Payocpoc Norte Este, Bauang, reported to the Bauang Police Station that one of the suspects, armed with a .45 cal. pistol, took his sling back containing at least Php. 22,000 while they were at his mini-store in Central East, Bauang, La Union.Buenavista disclosed that he and his colleagues were on board their Foton dropside delivery truck to deliver Pepsi cola products at his mini-store when the suspects arrived on-board gray motorcycle without license plate number.

The gun-wielding man was identified positively by the victim as a certain Marzan and a hot pursuit operation was launched against him and the other suspects.

Further police investigation showed that the suspects connived with each other to perpetrate the robbery hold-up incident.

The suspects were brought to the Caba District Hospital in Caba for medical examination and subsequently brought to Bauang Police Station for proper disposition and filing of court charges against them.Cumigad commended the swift action of his policemen and further stressed that LUPPO remains steadfast in their campaign against criminality.

The provincial police director also appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report to the nearest police station any untoward incident that may occur. Erwin Beleo / NPN





