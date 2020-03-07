Kuwait suspends flight to, from PH, 6 other countries

MANILA – Kuwait has suspended flights to and from seven countries, including the Philippines, as part of precautionary measures to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Under Circular No. 27 of Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), flights coming from Bangladesh, the Philippines, India, Sri Lanka, Syria, Lebanon, and Egypt are temporarily suspended effective March 6 “until one week.”

“All arrivals in the State of Kuwait from any nationality who have a valid residency or previous entry visa, as well as those from other airports who were present in the countries mentioned above during the past two weeks, are prohibited,” the Kuwaiti Circular read.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti citizens “coming from these countries are allowed to enter, provided that the necessary quarantine procedures are applied to them.”

Earlier, the Kuwaiti DGCA issued and later on suspended its Circular No. 25, which requires Kuwaiti-bound travelers from the Philippines and nine other countries to present medical certificates stating they are free of Covid-19. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora /PNA – northboundasia.com





