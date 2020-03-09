King cobra kills 4-year-old girl in Davao City

DAVAO CITY — A four-year-old girl died after being attacked by a king cobra in a cornfield in Barangay Malagos, Baguio District here on Monday.

A report from the Baguio police station said the child’s grandmother, Argie Hermoginez, heard the victim shouting and crying, complaining that she was bitten by a cobra — locally known as “banakon,”

Hermoginez said that when she rushed to help the child, she saw the snake heading towards the road drainage and disappeared.

She said she and the child’s mother, Arlen Upla, were in the cornfield with the child to harvest the crop.

The two then rushed the child to a hospital in nearby Barangay Calinan but she was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Police said the victim succumbed to the poisonous snake venom. Prexx Marnie Kate Trozo /PNA – northboundasia.com





