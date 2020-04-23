Keep fake quarantine passes as evidence to charge violators: PNP

MANILA – The Joint Task Force Corona Virus Shield (JTF CV Shield) on Thursday reminded law enforcers to keep fake quarantine passes used by unauthorized persons attempting to go out of their homes amid the enhanced community quarantine.

“We have instructed our commanders on the ground not to tear these fake quarantine passes. If these are indeed fake, we can use these to file appropriate charges against those who are using it,” JTF CV Shield commander, Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said in a Laging Handa briefing.

He added that scanners will be distributed to various quarantine control points (QCPs) in Metro Manila for the implementation of the Rapid Pass System to ease long queues of private and non-cargo vehicles.

“All 180 QCPs will have scanners starting today (Thursday) or tomorrow (Friday). We will also allot special lanes for cargo vehicles as well as for non-cargo vehicles with Rapid Pass holders and those ferrying health workers,” he said.

Eleazar said this in line with efforts to expand the Rapid Pass System, an online identification system using QR codes to expedite the movement of health workers and other front-liners amid the enhanced community quarantine.

Under the measure, policemen manning the QCPs would just scan the QR codes via the scanning machines that are connected to the Rapid Pass System database.

The process also lessens the physical contact between law enforcers manning the checkpoints and the front-liners to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).







Eleazar, however, clarified that the implementation of the Rapid Pass System is not yet mandatory at this moment since identification cards and other documents that could be presented by an Authorized Person Outside Residence (APOR) will still be honored at the QCPs.

Under the Rapid Pass System, each individual included on the list of the APOR would be given a QR Code that would reflect the basic information of the bearer once scanned at the QCPs.

The basic personal information that would reflect from the Rapid Pass System are based on the online application submitted by the front-liners and other persons exempted from the home quarantine.

The QR Code is sent through electronic mail once the application is approved. The owner of the QR code could save it to his smartphones or print it and place it on identification cards attached to the lanyard for easy access at the QCPs.

“We have to clarify that the QR code must be for each APOR and not for vehicles. For example, if the vehicle has three occupants including the driver, all of them must show individual QR codes. The vehicle has no bearing on us. It is the people inside that we are checking,” he added.

To ensure that the QR code is not shared with other people, the code would reflect the photo of the approved applicant on the scanning machine.

The scanners are connected to the Rapid Pass System main database to ensure regular updates of the approved APOR applicants.

“We encourage all APOR to apply for a Rapid Pass. You can check them online. Eventually, this is what we will do, regardless if the quarantine will be extended or there will be a modified quarantine. This will be the new norm,” he added. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan /PNA – northboundasia.com





