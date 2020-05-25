Inter-provincial bus route operations to start May 26: LTFRB-11

DAVAO CITY – Initial operations for the inter-provincial buses in Region 11 will begin on Tuesday (May 26), the Land Transportation Franchise Regulation Board in Davao Region (LTFRB-11) said in a statement Monday.

Lawyer Armand Dioso, LTFRB-11 director, said preparations for the limited resumption of bus operations across the region have been discussed with municipal and provincial officials of Davao Del Norte, Davao de Oro, and Davao Oriental, Davao Del Sur, and Davao Occidental.

“Buses will start initial operation in Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro, with a limited number of units, as early as May 26, while waiting for the approval from the province of Davao Oriental,” Dioso said.

He said Panabo City in Davao del Norte has been designed as the point of origin for the inter-provincial routes in the three provinces, with initial operation hours between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily.

Full operation of the bus routes allows passengers to travel as far as Monkayo, Laak, New Bataan, Maragusan in Davao de Oro, Mati City, and Boston in Davao Oriental and Kapalong, Davao del Norte, with stopovers in designated city and municipal terminals.

Under the scheme, LTFRB-11 said bus drivers from this city will undergo mandatory health screening upon entering other provinces and will be required to undergo the 14-day quarantine period.







Dioso also assured that all buses are equipped with thermal scanners and disinfectants and those with a body temperature of 38 degrees centigrade or higher will not be allowed to go onboard.

“Those ages 21 years-old and below and 60 years-old and above are not allowed to travel,” he added.

Per the guidelines of the general community quarantine (GCQ), buses are only allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity. Passengers are also required to present their quarantine or working pass with company identification card before they board the bus.

LTFRB-11 said the authorized routes to Davao Oriental will soon be announced. Che Palicte/PNA – northboundasia.com





