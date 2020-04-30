Index crimes in Region 1 down by 75% amid ECQ

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – The Ilocos Police Regional Office (PRO-1) has recorded a 75-percent decrease from month ago in the number of index crimes in the region since the enforcement of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

In an interview Thursday, regional public information office chief, Maj. Winnie De Vera said there were 56 index crimes recorded in the region from March 17 to April 29, some 75 percent lower than the 224 from February 2 to March 16 this year.

Index crimes are crimes against persons such as murder, homicide, physical injury, and rape; and those against property such as robbery, theft, carjacking, and cattle rustling.

She said PRO-1 recorded 10 murders, one homicide, 14 physical injuries, seven rape incidents, six robbery incidents, 14 thefts, and four carjacking incidents (motorcycle) from March 17 to April 29.

“Due to the ECQ, people are mostly inside their homes and there is a liquor ban which is deterrent to crime,” she said.

Meanwhile, there are 1,328 non-index crimes in the region in the same given period.

De Vera said the violations are mostly against the ECQ and other special laws. Hilda Austria /PNA – northboundasia.com





