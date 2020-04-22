Ilocos Norte imposes P5K penalty vs. ECQ violators

LAOAG CITY — Members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan have unanimously passed an ordinance on Monday imposing a penalty of PHP5,000 to violators of all provincial executive orders, issuances and directives related to President Rodrigo Duterte’s proclamation declaring the country under a state of public health emergency due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In an interview Tuesday, Vice Governor Cecilia Araneta-Marcos appealed to all residents to obey the government as it is doing its best to serve and protect the people.

“The best for Ilocos Norte is for residents to obey the government. We appeal for understanding that we don’t wish to collect money. The point is for everyone to obey because it is for everyone’s protection,” Araneta-Marcos said following the approval of the ordinance.

Provincial Ordinance No. 2020-04-025 further encourages people to stay home and avoid roaming around if not necessary.

The entire Luzon was placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) until April 30 to contain and prevent the spread of the disease.

The ordinance shall take effect after 15 working days.

On Monday, at least two new patients categorized as suspect cases for Covid-19 were admitted at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center in Batac City.

The province has a total of four suspect cases who are isolated and all of them in stable condition, according to the Batac hospital’s daily report as of April 20.

Based on the latest declaration of the Department of Health, a suspect Covid-19 case who underwent testing shall be reclassified as a negative, probable or confirmed case once the test result is available. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com