Ilocos Norte gov’t scholars to get stipend hike

LAOAG CITY—Starting the second semester of this school year, the 560 academic and technical and vocational scholars of the Ilocos Norte provincial government will get stipend increase of PHP2,500 to PHP3,850 each.

This came following the Sangguniang Panlalawigan’s approval of the Integrated Provincial Scholarship Ordinance which aims to unify all the six classifications of scholarships offered by the Ilocos Norte government.

These scholarship grants include those who excel in academic, youth leaders, technical and vocational students, athletes, medical students and senior high school students.

Owing to the increasing prices of basic commodities and living allowances, Carolyn Agcaoili, Education Research Assistant I of the Provincial Education Office, said on Thursday for academic scholars, they will be entitled to a stipend of PHP20,000 each per semester from the original PHP16, 150 while the technical and vocational scholars will get PHP10,000 each per semester from the previous PHP7,500.

“We are expecting to have more scholars this year with the increase of stipends. For academic scholars, we have 400 slots per semester and the technical-vocational scholars have 160 slots,” Agcaoili said.

Other scholarship grants offered by the provincial government are the Sirib (knowledge) youth leaders with 470 slots, Senior High School (SHS) with 1,000 slots and medical students with a few slots.

Agcaoili said the 470 youth scholars will receive PHP16,000 each per semester while the 1,000 SHS scholars will receive PHP1,000 educational assistance.

Meanwhile, the pre-screening for applicants under the medical scholarship grant at the Mariano Marcos State University, College of Medicine is still ongoing. Leilanie Adriano/PNA








