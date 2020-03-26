Ilocos conducts disinfection, cleanup drive

LAOAG CITY — The province of Ilocos Norte has conducted a disinfection and cleanup drive to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Since Monday, personnel from the Provincial Health Office have been disinfecting provincial boundary spaces starting at the Badoc gateway near Sinait, Ilocos Sur, and the boundaries in Pagudpud-Santa Praxedes in Cagayan, Nueva Era-Abra, and the Solsona-Apayao.

Marcell Tabije, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer, said in an interview the team initially disinfected hospitals, supermarkets, and quarantine borders where people and vehicles pass by.

“We have activated the power sprayers in our animal quarantine to disinfect entering vehicles in the province. So as not to waste the chemicals being sprayed, we will also put jute sacks within the borderlines where passers step on it,” Tabije said.

Using bleach and water, other local government units in the province also conducted their own disinfection drives, particularly in quarantine checkpoints, government offices, and in public markets.

In San Pedro village in San Nicolas town, local officials on Thursday sprayed the wheels of vehicles with disinfectants.

As of this posting, Ilocos Norte recorded zero Covid-19 case. Leilanie Adriano /PNA – northboundasia.com





