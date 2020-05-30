IATF okays opening of barbershops, salons under GCQ

MANILA – Barbershops and salons may resume their operations in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) starting June 7, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said Saturday.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has approved the opening of barbershops and salons in an earlier phase considering their preparations to put in place minimum health protocols and bring back more jobs, Lopez said.

“Earlier opening was reconsidered in recognition of the very strict health protocol that was developed and to be adopted before they can be allowed to operate to prevent any risk of Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) transmission, as well as the need to start bringing back the jobs of the estimated 400,000 workers in the industry working in over 35,000 shops,” he said in a Viber message.

However, the IATF only allowed the opening of barbershop and salon operations up to 30 percent in areas under GCQ and 50 percent in areas under modified GCQ.

“Only one of three seats will be allowed first,” Lopez said, describing the set-up in a 30-percent operation of barbershops and salons.

He said there would be no need for accreditation to remove any bureaucracy “but operations audit will be done, and non-compliant shops will be closed down until they correct the deficiencies.” Kris Crismundo /PNA – northboundasia.com





