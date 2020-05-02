IATF-EID recommends ECQ extension in Albay, Zamboanga

MANILA – The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has recommended the extension of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Albay province and Zamboanga City, Malacañang said on Saturday.

“Inaanunsyo ko lang po na nairekomenda na po ng IATF na ang probinsya ng Albay at ang Zamboanga ay manatili under ECQ (I am announcing that the IATF has recommended that ECQ be extended in Albay province ang Zamboanga [City]),” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said during the Laging Handa program aired on state-run PTV-4.

The IATF-EID made the decision during its meeting on Friday, following the appeal of local officials of Albay and Zamboanga City to extend ECQ in their areas to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The local governments of Zamboanga City and Albay province have asked the national government to continue the ECQ in their areas due to the continuing threat of Covid-19.

Roque, also acting as IATF-EID spokesperson, said the recommendation to impose another ECQ in Albay province and Zamboanga City is still subject to President Rodrigo Duterte’s approval.

“Bibigyang diin ko lang po, yung rekomendasyon po ng IATF para po sa Albay at Zamboanga ay pinadala na po sa Presidente para sa kaniyang approval (I will just stress that the IATF’s recommendation for Albay and Zamboanga has already been relayed to the President for his approval),” he said.

Duterte on April 30 signed Executive Order (EO) 112, imposing ECQ in high-risk areas and GCQ in the rest of the country until May 15.







Under EO 112, ECQ is imposed in Metro Manila; Central Luzon, except Aurora; Calabarzon; Benguet; Pangasinan; Iloilo province; Cebu province; Bacolod City; and Davao City.

GCQ, on the other hand, is implemented in all low-risk and moderate-risk areas nationwide, based on Duterte’s latest order.

The new EO also authorizes the IATF-EID to declare, lift, or extend a community quarantine in provinces, highly-urbanized cities, and independent component cities.

Provincial governors may also impose, lift or extend ECQ in independent component cities and municipalities upon the concurrence of the relevant regional counterpart body of the IATF-EID.

Roque said the provincial governor of Albay may also implement an ECQ in Legazpi City, as provided by EO 112.

“At sang-ayon din dito sa executive order na ito, ang provincial governor po ng Albay ay pipwdeng mag-deklara ng ECQ sa Legazpi City (Following this executive order, this provincial governor of Albay may declare ECQ in Legazpi City),” he said.

The Philippines has so far reported 8,772 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 579 deaths and 1,084 recoveries. Ruth Abbey Gita-Carlos /PNA – northboundasia.com





