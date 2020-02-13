Houses damaged by Taal Volcano eruption now 3.8K

by: Priam Nepomuceno-Philippine News Agency |
Houses damaged by Taal Volcano eruption now 3.8K

MANILA — The number of houses damaged in Batangas during the eruption of Taal Volcano last January 12 has climbed to 3,813, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in its update Thursday.

This is higher than the 2,308 houses reported damaged in previous reports.

Of this number, 799 houses were damaged while 3,104 were partially damaged.

Meanwhile, the number of families affected by the eruption has now reached 151,008, which is equivalent to 565,005 persons residing in Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, and Quezon.

This is significantly higher than the 133,084 families or 499,926 individuals reported on Wednesday.

Families remaining at evacuation centers have gone down to 4,263, slightly lower than Wednesday’s figure of 4,422. Priam Nepomuceno /PNA – northboundasia.com



