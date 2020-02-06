Hospitals discharge 892 recovered patients of nCoV infection

BEIJING — A total of 892 patients infected with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) had been discharged from hospitals after recovery by the end of Tuesday, Chinese health authorities announced on Wednesday.

Tuesday saw 262 people walk out of the hospital after recovery (125 in Hubei province), the National Health Commission (NHC) said in its daily report.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 490 people had died of the disease and 24,324 confirmed cases of nCoV infection had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in China.

More medical teams sent to Hubei

Meanwhile, more medical teams are rushing to central China’s Hubei to aid novel coronavirus control.

A team of 138 medical workers from hospitals in northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region flew to Hubei late Tuesday to join the fight against the epidemic.

Southwest China’s Yunnan province sent its second batch of 102 medical workers to Hubei.

Southern China’s Guangdong province dispatched a team of seven public health emergency response experts and 57 medical workers to Wuhan City, the capital of Hubei. So far, Guangdong has sent more than 400 experienced doctors and nurses to Wuhan.

Northeast China’s Jilin province also sent 32 medical workers to Hubei Tuesday. (Xinhua)





